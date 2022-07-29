Jesy Nelson has reportedly split from her record label Polydor after only 14 months.

Insiders said the former Little Mix singer, 31, has decided to walk away from her deal to make a fresh start after music due for the label was apparently delayed.

A source told The Sun on Friday night (29.07.22): “Jesy decided it was the right time for her to make a clean break.

“She and the label have been going in different directions in recent months. And while there hasn't been a fall-out, Jesy just felt it was better to start afresh now – while everyone was still friends.

“Jesy enjoyed her time with Polydor – but feels, rather than go on together while having such differing musical ideas for the future, she now wants to be able to fully develop her own ideas as an individual artist.”

Another industry insider added: “Jesy loves the music she has been working on and is really proud of it.

“She has been working hard in Los Angeles and is determined to get it out there and make a success of her solo music.”

The Sun said Polydor Records did not respond to its requests to comment.

A spokesman for the singer told the publication: “Jesy Nelson feels now is the right for her to move in a new direction. As a result, she has decided to part company with Polydor.”

Jesy quit Little Mix in December 2020 as she said she couldn’t cope with the strains of girl band life.

She signed a major solo deal with Polydor Records, whose artists include Billie Eilish and Sam Fender, in May 2021.

The singer has released only one single, ‘Boyz’, which peaked at No4 in the charts.

Its follow up and her first solo album have both been delayed.

Jesy, in Little Mix with Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, has been removed from Polydor’s roster of talent on their website.

She has been working on music in Los Angeles for most of this year with a string of songwriters and producers, including Tayla Parx who wrote Little Mix’s hit ‘Sweet Melody’.

A source said last month about her delayed music for Polydor: “After releasing Boyz last year, Jesy let the label hear early versions of the songs she had come up with.

“The bosses felt sure there was potential there but they wanted her to go back to the drawing board. They felt the tracks would benefit from it — so that is what she has done.”