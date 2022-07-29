Bernard Cribbins is said to have helped Sir Paul McCartney through his marital strife.

The actor and musician, whose death aged 93 was announced Thursday (28.07.22) reportedly cheered up The Beatles icon, 80, by performing his comedy hit ‘Right Said Fred’ at a party for their shared producer George Martin’s 40th wedding anniversary.

McCartney – who had an infamously bitter divorce from Heather Mills two years after the 2006 party – was said by The Times to have told George the event had made him “feel like a normal person again”.

George, who died aged 90 in 2016, was claimed to have replied: “That’s nice, as there’s loads of washing-up to do.”

The anecdote emerged as it was also revealed Bernard is expected to make a posthumous appearance in a ‘Doctor Who’ special.

He may yet star in the final role of his seven-decade acting career with a posthumous appearance on after being a recurring cast member on the BBC series.

Bernard was spotted filming a Doctor Who 60th anniversary special months before his death and it is thought fans may be able to see this final footage when the planned programme airs next year.

The death of ‘The Wombles’ and ‘The Railway Children star was announced by his agent, promoting an outpouring of tributes to the TV veteran.

The BBC’s ‘Doctor Who’ team said the actor left a “long legacy”, and the programme's showrunner Russell T Davies added: “A legend has left the world”.

Mark Gatiss, who wrote episodes of ‘Doctor Who’ featuring Cribbins as Wilfred Mott, said: “There was no one quite like Cribbins.”

Cribbins first appeared in ‘Doctor Who’ as a companion to the then Doctor, Peter Cushing, in the 1966 film ‘Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 AD’.

He returned in 2007 in the recurring role of Wilfred Mott with former cast members David Tennant and Catherine Tate.

When he was photographed filming with the team in May 2022 ahead of a planned reunion in a 60th anniversary special, he was seen being pushed in a wheelchair by David towards the TARDIS.

The BBC did not confirm what role Cribbins may be shown playing.

Bernard’s career spanned seven decades with diverse work from films including ‘The Railway Children’ and the ‘Carry On’ series, as well as hit 1960s song ‘Right Said Fred’.