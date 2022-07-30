Jennifer Garner is warning fans to be cautious over ‘injectables’ and cosmetic surgery.

The ‘Daredevil’ actress, 50, said she also wanted to pass down the advice to the two teenage daughters she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck – Violet Anne Affleck, 16, and 13-year-old Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck.

Jennifer, who also had son Samuel, 10, with Ben, 49, said: “My advice is to look at the mirror less and be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face.

“Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything.”

In an age where twentysomethings are opting for preventative Botox, People also said Jennifer had warned young people, “Don’t think that you’re 37 and you need to be shooting up your face.”

She also advised less vanity was the key to dodging cosmetic surgeries.

Jennifer added: “Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead.

“We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn’t do you any good. You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face.”

Jennifer’s calls come after actress Busy Philipps, 43, recently revealed she’s had “no Botox” and “no fillers,” and gets “disappointed when very young women start to f*** with their faces”.

Kate Beckinsale, 49, has said she gets “p***** off” when people assume she’s had work done as she has so far opted out of operations or cosmetics over fear it would paralyse her face.

Ben’s new wife Jennifer Lopez, 53, earlier this month insisted she has “never done Botox or any injectables or surgery”.