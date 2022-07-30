Brad Pitt gets weepy watching ‘The Great Pottery Throw Down’.

The ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ actor, 58, also admitted he’s seen “every season” while revealing his unlikely love for the reality craft show.

Architecture fanatic Brad said he was one of its biggest fans on the promotional trail for his new film ‘Bullet Train’.

When his co-stars Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson were asked to name their favourite shows, Brad told the Joe website: “If we’re going that route, I’m going ‘The Great Pottery Throw Down’.

Brian responded: “Brad, how have we never talked about this?” prompting the ‘Fight Club’ actor to say he had watched every episode.

When Brian praised judge Keith Brymer Jones, Brad added: “He’s so kind. He’s so supportive. I tear up.”

The Channel 4 reality show sees amateur potters strive to impress the judges Keith and Rich Miller in a bid to be named victor of the series.

Brad and his friend Leonardo DiCaprio have previously shared their love of pottery while on set for ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’.

The Oscar-winning actors reportedly kindled a friendship over a shared love of the craft, with Brad inviting his co-star to his house to use his sculpting studio.

A source told The Sun at the time: “Brad’s got his own sculpting studio at his house and Leo loves coming over to use it.

“They sometimes hang out with Brad's artist pals, but other times it's just the two of them.

“Leo brings sandwiches over from their favourite place, ‘Fat Sal’s’, and they spend their boys’ nights creating art until the early hours.”