Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly hired a popular luxury events planner for their next lavish wedding celebrations.

Sources have told The New York Post's Page Six column that the power couple have recruited Colin Cowie - who has organised bashes for Jennifer and Kim Kardashian in the past - to create their "multi-event" second wedding after the pair got hitched in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Cowie's parties can cost anywhere between $25,000 and $25 million.

One of the publication's sources confirmed the large gathering will take place at the 'Deep Water' star's sprawling Georgia home in Riceboro, in the not-so-distant future, while there's also talk of guests - everyone not invited to the intimate Vegas nuptials - heading to St. Simons Island to continue the celebrations.

The guest list is expected to include Ben's brother Casey Affleck, Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel.

Jennifer, 53, shared details of the Sin City wedding at the late-night drive-thru Little White Wedding Chapel in her On the JLo newsletter, including some pictures and videos of her dress "from an old movie".

In an emotional clip showing off her classic, boat-necked gown, she said: "I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day."

While at the chapel, Jennifer changed into a Zuhair Murad lace off-the-shoulder dress with a corset bodice and fishtail train, as well as a matching veil.

The 49-year-old actor donned a white tuxedo jacket which he hadn't bought especially for the occasion.

Jennifer wrote: "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives.

"They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."

The 'Marry Me' star rekindled her relationship with Ben back in 2021 after a break of almost 20 years.