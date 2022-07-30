Aston Merrygold and Sarah Richards have scaled up their wedding plans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple – who have sons Grayson, four, and Macaulay, two, together – had originally planned a low-key intimate ceremony but after spending so long isolated from their loved ones, they are now going to celebrate in style.

Aston said: “I would have been happy with a registry office and Sarah would have too, but we both realised during COVID that we want our wedding to be a party.

“We want to celebrate with all our loved ones.

“The JLS boys have all got special roles to play on the day, although I haven’t told them what they are yet.

“We’re at 150 people now. Some people gasp at how massive the guest list is, while others say theirs was double.

“We didn’t want day guests than evening guests – if we’re going to do it, we’re going to invite everyone for the whole day. It’s the whole experience for us.”

The 34-year-old star and his fiancée – who got engaged in December 2017 – have finally found their “perfect” wedding venue.

Aston told Britain’s OK! magazine: “Finding a venue has held us up. We’ve been looking for the perfect place abroad.

“We searched and searched, and at one point almost gave up before saying we’re just going to do it here.

“Then we randomly found a place and fell in love with it.”

Aston and his best man have been planning his stag party but he insisted it won’t be a wild party.

He said: “It’s a joint effort between my best man and myself.

“We’re all a little bit older now, so the younger stag dos are a don’t.

“I mean, they might try to dress me up or something, but I’m very picky now about what I want and don’t want to do.

“I’m in that zone now, I want us to eat here and drink here. [But] I’m sure there’ll still be a hangover.”