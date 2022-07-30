A Twitter Blue subscription will now cost $5.

The new premium version of the micro-blogging site has risen by $2 for all new subscribers.

Those who already pay for the service will be alerted 30 days prior to the new price coming into effect.

In an email sent out to users, the social media network said the rise in costs is to help pay for the new improvements subscribers wish to see.

Twitter also wants to provide a "more frictionless reading experience".

Sara Beykpour - Twitter's senior director of product management - reassured users that the standard Twitter will always be free.

She said: "Twitter is still and will always be free.

"With Twitter, Blue, we're providing the most engaged and leaned in people on Twitter more ways to customize and control their experience and get exclusive access to premium features."

The service - which launched in November in the US - allows users to pay for features including the the ability to undo a tweet or read ad-free articles.