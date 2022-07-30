Robbie Williams agrees he can come across as a narcissist.

The 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker completed an online test that claims to establish whether or not someone has a narcissistic personality disorder.

And the 48-year-old pop star's results came back as a "mild indication of narcissistic personality disorder", but he insists this is because his inflated stage persona can come across egotistical and therefore it's "unfair" to label him a narcissist because it's just an "image" he's projecting as a celebrity.

In an interview with The Telegraph, he said of the test result to his wife Ayda Field: "See, if I’d have answered yes to that question about 'Do people perceive you as arrogant…?' I’d be a full-on narcissist now. But that would be unfair because that’s just an image that I’m projecting to facilitate our wonderful lifestyle."

Robbie did the test for a second time, but for the first in the company of a journalist, and he maintained: "What I project out there is different. We’re talking Robbie out there and I’m talking Rob. Please don’t do this to me."

The first time the 'Angels' hitmaker did the online quiz, it told him he was in fact not a narcissist.

The former Take That star argued that all celebrities who are branded "narcissists and egomaniacs" should take the test.

He said: "Hey, no, listen, if there is so much levelled about people that are in the industry that I’m in, doing the job I do, where we’re accused of being narcissists and egomaniacs all the time, wouldn’t it be prudent to go, 'Hey, what if I am – let’s go and check that out?'"

While the 'Rock DJ' hitmaker can come across as cocky on stage, Robbie is adamant he is quite the opposite in everyday life and is guilty of self-sabotage, while his ego comes from an "avaricious want and need for more of everything."

He had early admitted: "Well, let’s break it down. Loves himself? Well, I don’t. Loves his voice? I don’t. Loves his songs, thinks they’re the best? I don’t. But I do have an avaricious want and need for more of everything. So that’s where my ego is, I suppose. It’s really f****** complex."

He also put forward the argument that: "People would consider ego archetypally to be somebody that’s full of their own self-importance and with an inflated sense of self."