Post Malone is offering one lucky fan the chance to fly out to Los Angeles to try and win £82,209 ($100,000) by beating him at 'Magic: The Gathering'.

The 'Circles' hitmaker and gaming nerd has announced an epic giveaway that will see him challenge one player to a tournament on August 11.

The individual will be chosen during a livestream on the Whatnot app on August 4 (August 5 in the UK).

Malone said: “I absolutely love 'Magic: The Gathering'."

No experience is required to play.

Last year, Malone partnered with Wizards Of The Coast on a 12-month-long celebration of the return of Friday night Magic, the beginners 'Magic: The Gathering' tournaments.

The 27-year-old rapper said: “I’m obsessed with 'Magic: The Gathering'. This is really a dream come true, – We’ll be doing some cool stuff so keep an eye out.”

Nathan Stewart, Head of Franchise and Strategy Vice President, Global Brand Marketing at Wizards of the Coast, added: “You’d be hard-pressed to find a bigger fan of 'Magic: The Gathering' than Post Malone, – As a fan for years, he knows just how much Friday Night Magic means to players. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Posty in ways that will allow his signature style, talent and love of the game to combine in ways fans will never forget.”