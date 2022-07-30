Beyonce dedicated the release of her new album 'Renaissance' to her late uncle Johnny.

The pop superstar dropped the highly-anticipated new album on Friday (29.07.22) and described her late relative - who was gay - as the inspiration behind the new record.

Beyonce, 40, wrote on her website: " A big thank you to my uncle Johnny. He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album.

"Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognised for far too long. This is a celebration for you."

The 'Break My Soul' hitmaker's mother Tina Knowles revealed more about Johnny in an Instagram post and explained that a nod to him is made in the song 'Heated'.

She wrote on the social media platform: "Johnny was the closest human being in the world to me we were inseparable growing up! Later he was nanny/ housekeeper/ designer/ dance partner/ (confidant) and bestie. I laughed constantly with him and trusted him unconditionally! When he died a piece of me went with him.

"Solange and Beyonce worshipped him. He helped me raise them. And influenced their sense of style and uniqueness! (sic)"

Tina added: "He made Beyonce's prom dress. Last night she told me to listen closely at the end of the song 'Heated' and I heard for the first time her saying 'Uncle Johnny made my dress' and I got so teary eyed. You see Johnny loved house music! And introduced my kids to it early on. He is smiling from Heaven at Bey right now! (sic)"