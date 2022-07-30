Idris Elba is hoping to work together with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The 49-year-old star revealed that he met the Hollywood heart-throb at a party and wants to star in a film with the 'Wolf of Wall Street' actor.

Idris told the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column: "I went to a friend's party recently and he was there, and we got into a conversation.

"It just felt like, you know what, I would love to work with this dude.

"He's a really nice guy and obviously he's an incredible actor but you know when you just get a vibe with someone, and you're, like, 'OK Leo, let's go at it'. Watch this space."

It was recently reported that Idris had re-entered the frame to be the next James Bond.

The 'Luther' star has often been suggested as a replacement for Daniel Craig as 007 but was believed to have spoken to film chiefs about a role as a villain in the next movie in the long-running spy franchise.

However, he is now said to be back in contention as he appealed to audiences in secret research.

A source said: "Idris has long been in talks to play a role in the next era of James Bond's story and last year was being considered for a role as an antagonist.

"However, talks surrounding him playing the lead have started again as producers realised how popular he would be after carrying out secret market research.

"He ranked highly among the diverse group of movie buffs invited to participate in it.

"They didn't want to see him as a nemesis - they want him as a hero."

Idris previously confessed that he would jump at the chance to take on the role of Bond.

He said: "James Bond is a hugely coveted, iconic, beloved character that takes audiences on this massive escapism journey.

"Of course, if someone said to me, 'Do you want to play James Bond?', I'd be like, 'Yeah!'"