Kenan Thompson could understand 'Saturday Night Live' coming to an end after 50 seasons.

The show's creator Lorne Michaels has suggested that the programme could come to an end following the 50th anniversary in 2025 and Kenan is open to the idea.

Kenan said in an appearance on 'Hell of a Week': "Is that the rumour? All right, well, I need to start planning.

"There could be a lot of validity to that rumour because 50 is a good number to stop at. That's an incredible package."

Kenan, who has been part of the comedy show since 2003 and is the longest-serving cast member in the the programme's history, believes there would be little point in carrying on if Michaels is no longer involved.

He said: "He's the one that's had his touch on the whole thing. It opens the opportunity for a lot of b******* to come into the game because he's such a legend that he keeps off those corporate wolves."

Thompson revealed that he could understand if NBC slashed the budget for the programme if the creator decided to step away.

The comic said: "At that point, you can't really do the same kind of show.

"They spend a lot of money on that show every week. It's an expensive show, but it's a one-of-a-kind thing. It's the only one. You know, 'Live from New York'."

Kenan previously hinted that he would like to stay on the programme until its 50th season following the departures of stars such as Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon.

Asked if he's planning to leave, he said: "I mean, not that I know of.

"I know we at least trying to get to the 50th, 'cause that's gonna be a special year, you know what I mean? And then after that, it's like, I don't know exactly how long I can do it."