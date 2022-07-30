Chris Rock has continued to joke about being slapped by Will Smith following the actor's apology video.

The 57-year-old comedian did not directly address the incident at the Oscars at his gig in Atlanta on Friday (29.07.22) but continued to poke fun at the controversy on stage.

According to CNN, he joked at the gig: "If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith... I went to work the next day, I got kids."

Rock later quipped: "Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face."

The comic was struck by Will at the Academy Awards earlier this year when he mocked the star's wife Jada Pinkett Smith for her shaven haircut.

Will broke his silence on the incident in an Instagram video posted on Friday (29.07.22) where he issued a grovelling apology to Chris and claimed that he was "fogged out" at the time of the slap - which is why he didn't say sorry there and then.

In an question and answer video with fans, the 'King Richard' star said: “I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you.

“My behaviour was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

Will took full responsibility for his behaviour and denied claims that Jada was involved in the incident.

The 53-year-old star said: “I spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuances and the complexities of what happened in that moment.

“I’m not going to try to unpack all of that right now but I can say to all of you, there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment.

“There is no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults.”