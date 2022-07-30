Amy Grant has been released from hospital after her bike accident.

The 61-year-old singer was briefly hospitalised after the incident in Nashville earlier this week but is now recovering at home, although she has postponed a number of shows scheduled for next month as she recuperates.

A post on the star's Instagram account reads: "Amy Grant was in an accident after hitting a pothole while riding a bicycle with a friend (note: she was wearing a helmet).

"Following a brief hospitalisation where she was treated for her injuries, doctors have ordered additional recovery time at home for Amy, where she is now resting comfortably."

The delayed performances in Tennessee, Chattanooga and Johnson City have been rescheduled for April and June 2023.

The statement added: "There are not other changes to her touring schedule at this time."

Amy underwent open-heart surgery two years ago to correct the rare heart condition PAPVR (partial anomalous pulmonary venous return) - which she was born with but only discovered she had after a medical check-up - and confessed that women can be guilty of putting their own health on the "back burner".

The 'Baby Baby' singer said: "I think women tend to put their health on the back burner.

"It's more like, 'Oh my children, my grandchildren, my work, my spouse.' All of those things and we need the gift of each other. So even if you go, 'Oh, I got nothing on the radar,' just get somebody else to check it out."

Meanwhile, Grant was announced as one of the five recipients of this year's Kennedy Center Honours, alongside stars such as Hollywood A-lister George Clooney and Irish rock band U2.