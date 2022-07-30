Joe Biden has tested positive for coronavirus again.

The US President ended his self-isolation on Wednesday (27.07.22) following his initial diagnosis but has now confirmed that he will be returning to isolation after contracting the virus once again - although he says he has no symptoms and plans to carry on working.

Biden, 79, said: “Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again. This happens with a small minority of folks.

“I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me.

“I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon.”

The White House doctor Dr. Kevin O'Connor revealed that the President had returned four consecutive negative tests before recording a positive result on Saturday (30.07.22).

The medic said that Biden's infection appeared to be a mild and rare "rebound" case of COVID-19.

Biden addressed the nation after leaving isolation earlier this week and claimed that he was "feeling great" after having the disease due to combination of vaccines and the anti-viral drug Paxlovid.

He said: “I got through it with no fear. A very mild discomfort because of these essentials, lifesaving tools.

“And guess what, I want to remind everybody: They are free. They are convenient, and they are safe, and they work."

Biden's physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor had said that the politician's symptoms had "almost completely resolved" earlier this week.

The doctor wrote in a statement: "President Biden completed his fourth full day of PAXLOVID last night. His symptoms have now almost completely resolved. When questioned, at this point he only notes some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness.

"His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear."