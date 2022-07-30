Gina Rodriguez is pregnant.

The 'Jane the Virgin' star took to social media on Saturday (30.07.22) - her 38th birthday - to reveal that she is expecting her first child with husband Joe LoCicero.

Gina posted a video montage of romantic moments between the couple and the sweet clip included a selfie of her holding up a positive pregnancy test.

A number of stars sent congratulatory messages to the expectant parents, with Gina's 'Someone Great' co-star Brittany Snow writing: "Yaaaaaay my love!! So much love for you THREE."

Viola Davis wrote: "Congratulations."

Danielle Brooks added: "Welcome to the club mama!!!"

Gina previously admitted that she was desperate to become a mother but joked that she didn't want to go through being pregnant.

Asked whether she wanted a baby in a 2016 interview, the actress said: "I do.

"But I don't want the whole process, I just want one to arrive, like the stork conversation.

"I could adopt, right? Yeah, I just might do that. I definitely want to adopt."

Discussing working with babies on 'Jane the Virgin', Gina added: "I feel like they bring the baby up to me and my ovaries are like 'Ahh! Come here, baby!'"

Gina and Joe married in 2019 and explained the joy of being in love following her engagement the year before.

She said: "I don't even really want to say it's happening. I just want to live! I think there's a huge blessing in the fact that people care. That's a beautiful thing, so that feels really good. But another part of me wants to keep a little something that's just mine, 'cause there's not too many things I have like that anymore."