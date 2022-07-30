Beyonce's songwriting partners have praised the star's down-to-earth nature.

The duo Nova Wav - made up of Brittany 'Chi' Coney and Denisia 'Blu June' Andrews - has worked closely with the mega star on her record 'Renaissance' and were impressed with how grounded she is.

Brittany is quoted by The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: "Our favourite thing was to sit down with her as a person, see her as a human being, sit together as friends. Eat pizza, talk about how we shouldn't be eating pizza.

"She's just a regular human being who wants greatness and she wants love for everybody."

Denisia revealed that she was stunned when the 'Single Ladies' hitmaker complimented her physique.

She recalled: "We went to her house in 2020 and I had been working out and shed like 40 pounds. As soon as I walked in, she said, 'Oh my God, Blu, you are snatched!'

"And I started laughing and she was like, 'No, I'm serious, you look good.' And that gave me so much confidence going into creating those songs.

"I'm sure she gets compliments all the time, but to give them to someone else, it just meant a lot to me."

'Renaissance' was created during the COVID-19 pandemic and Beyonce explained that making the record had allowed her to "find escape" amid the global health crisis.

The 40-year-old singer said: "This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative. Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration."