Ne-Yo's wife has accused him of being unfaithful throughout their relationship.

Crystal Renay has launched a stinging attack on the 'So Sick' hitmaker - with whom she has Shaffer, six, Roman, four, and Isabella, 13 months - and insisted it would be "insane" for her to stay married to the 42-year-old singer after so many years of "heartache".

She wrote on Instagram: "8 years. 8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them!

"To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement.

“To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t.

"I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache.(sic)"

Crystal went on to ask people to stop sending footage of Ne-Yo with other women because his antics are "no longer [her] concern" and she doesn't want to be seen as a victim.

She continued: “I ask that you all please stop sending me videos and information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern. I am not a victim.

"I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best.”

The pair renewed their wedding vows in April after briefly splitting in early 2020.

Speaking previously about their temporary split, which lasted around a month, Ne-Yo said: "It's slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce.

"It's not a sad thing, it's more of a us realising ... long story short, I'm never gonna talk bad about her. I'm not that person. There's nothing bad to say about her. She's a fantastic woman. She's the mother of my children and she's always gonna be that and I will always respect her."