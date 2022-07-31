Robbie Williams is still riddled with insecurities.

The ex-Take That singer, 48, says he is caught between doing “everything or nothing” at any time, but is trying to be happy in the moment.

He told the Daily Telegraph Magazine on Saturday (30.07.22): “I was reading something about fame – and there’s like four stages of fame. And I can’t remember the first three.

“But the fourth one is acceptance of what’s happened to you.

“I’m not saying that I’ve reached some Zenlike state at all, because I’m still a mass of insecurities, and I’m either everything or nothing at any particular moment.”

Robbie added there is a “state of ease” he aims for that makes things “easier than it’s been throughout my whole adult life”.

The singer, whose drug, drink and mental health issues are well-documented – and who has opened up about his hair loss and weight battles – admitted in the same interview he took an online test to check if he was a narcissist.

It came back with a "mild indication" of the personality disorder, but Robbie insisted in the chat alongside wife Ayda his arrogance was "just an image I project to facilitate our wonderful lifestyle".

Robbie, who has children Teddy, nine, Charlie, seven, Coco, three, and Beau, two, with wife Ayday Field, 43, added: “Well, let’s break it down. Loves himself? Well, I don’t. Loves his voice? I don’t.

“Loves his songs, thinks they’re the best? I don’t. But I do have an avaricious want and need for more of everything. So that’s where my ego is, I suppose. It’s really f****** complex.”

He also put forward the argument: “People would consider ego archetypally to be somebody that’s full of their own self-importance and with an inflated sense of self.”