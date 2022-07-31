The ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial is set to be turned into a big-budget Hollywood film.

A string of directors are said to be scrambling for a deal after the three-year battle between WAGs Rebekah Vardy, 40, and Coleen Rooney, 36, ended in London’s High Court on Friday (29.07.22) with Coleen emerging victorious.

Fellow WAG Lizzie Cundy was quoted in the Sunday Mirror saying: “I was on the phone to Bruno Tonioli (former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge) he was with a Hollywood director who wants to make a film.

“It’s not just him, lots of people in Hollywood have their eye on it. America can’t believe the headlines it courted around the world.

“America can't believe how this case has courted headlines around the world. I’ve also heard there is a drama series in the pipeline. It has so much potential for a brilliant blockbuster.

“Maybe I can have a cameo – I’m the queen of the TV WAGs so why not?”

Lizzie, 54, ex-wife of footballer Jason Cundy, 52, said she has been in touch with Coleen who spoke of her relief at the result.

She added: “Coleen was very appreciative of the support. She said it was the end of nearly three years of hard work and it's the best outcome she and Wayne could hope for.

“She is just incredibly grateful for how it’s all panned out.”

On Friday a judge ruled Coleen’s accusation Rebekah had leaked personal information about her was “substantially true”.

Coleen is expected to travel to Washington with husband Wayne, 36, now manager of Major League Soccer side DC United.

Lizzie said of Coleen's feelings towards Rebekah: “She doesn’t wish her any ill will, but I don’t think they will ever be friends.”