Coleen Rooney is reportedly in talks about getting Rebekah Vardy back to court for a new ‘Wagatha Christie’ clash.

She is said to be getting set to meet lawyers in the next few days to discuss launching her own legal action in the wake of her libel win.

Rebekah, 40, was also said by the publication to be considering an appeal following her defeat.

Coleen, 36, apparently wants to discuss making a damages claim after Rebekah was ruled to have allowed her private posts to be distributed to journalists.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “It was a big win for Coleen. She was pleased with the judgment, but not surprised.

“She’s going to take the next few days to reflect before discussing the next steps with her legal team.

“It is quite possible that could involve her own damages claim against Becky for misuse of private information and a breach of data protection laws.

“It is something that will definitely be considered.

“Coleen will be guided by the legal advice she is given — but after the judge’s remarks it is certainly a real possibility.”

Rebekah, wife of Leicester City striker Jamie, 35, faces a £3 million legal bill following her defeat.

She has told friends she refuses to be portrayed “as the villain” in the case, dubbed ‘Wagatha Christie’ after Coleen used her social media to hunt for the source of leaks about her life.

She is expected to travel to Washington with husband Wayne, 36, now manager of Major League Soccer side DC United.

It comes amid reports separate documentary makers are producing films from Coleen and Rebekah’s points of view on the case.

The trial is also to be turned into a Hollywood film.

A string of directors are said to be scrambling for a deal after the three-year battle between WAGs Coleen and Rebekah ended with Coleen’s victory at the High Court in London on Friday. (29.07.22)

Fellow WAG and friend of Coleen’s Lizzie Cundy, 54, former wife of footballer Jason Cundy, 52, said: “I was on the phone to Bruno Tonioli (former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge) he was with a Hollywood director who wants to make a film.

“It’s not just him, lots of people in Hollywood have their eye on it. America can’t believe the headlines it courted around the world.”