Robbie Williams gets so scared by bursts of socialising he stays indoors to recover.

The ‘Rock DJ’ singer, 48, said stretches of work and parties “out in the big world” lead to the feeling something “breaks” inside, and he decides to isolate with his family so he doesn’t get “the bends”.

He told the Daily Telegraph Magazine on Saturday (30.07.22): “These sort of things happen when I push myself to do more than I can do out in the big world.

“Something breaks and then I get really scared and then I just have to stay in for a little while and recuperate.”

Referring to divers decompressing before surfacing, he added: “I just need to – what’s that thing you do when you come up too fast – so you don't get the bends?”

Robbie added he loves being around his family as their company “feeds” him emotionally.

The singer, who has children Teddy, nine, Charlie, seven, Coco, three, and Beau, two, with wife Ayda Field, 43, said: “It’s not because I’m a f****** amazing dad, it’s because I really love being around them.

“I love them. It feeds me. I need that. As much as they’re super annoying, you feel the love like those songs in the ’80s promised... it feels like that gushy, unbelievable, eternal, just sappiness that you feel inside.”

Robbie added despite buying a new home in Los Angeles that will be ready around Christmas, he is still trying to work out where to put down roots with his brood and it feels as if they lead a traveller-style life.

He said: “We’re still trying to figure it out, where we live. We actually don’t live, live, anywhere because we wanted a new adventure.

“We’re still making it up as we go along. I think we actually exist better in a caravan that’s constantly travelling.”