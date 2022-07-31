Geri Horner has reportedly switched her PR teams amid rumours of a Spice Girls tour next year.

The singer, 49, is said to have left the Outside Organisation and recruited Premier Communications to look after her publicity.

A source told today’s (30.07.22) The Sun on Sunday: “Geri felt it was time for a change, so she has parted ways with Outside.”

The Sun also reported the shift in Geri’s camp comes as sources told how tensions have broken out among the Spice Girls over her refusal to commit to future tour dates.

Emma Bunton, 46, Mel C, 48, and Mel B, 47, have shared hopes for a 2023 tour but Geri is understood to be holding back on signing up.

It is believed Victoria Beckham, 48, may join the band for some gigs but not the entire tour.

The source added to The Sun: “There is a frustration among the other girls, who are keen to go ahead.”

It was reported earlier this year plans for the upcoming reunion had been delayed with Covid and Ginger Spice Geri’s busy schedule being blamed.

An insider told The Sun at the time: “A few years of lockdown and everyone’s back has turned on the group in favour of other projects.

“Geri is talking about new TV things, Emma has TV and radio work and the two Mel’s are focusing on their own stuff.”

The Spice Girls are also said to be hoping to make an animated film to include Victoria with the girls voicing ‘Girl Power’ superhero characters.

The band made an estimated £80 million playing without Victoria in 2019 across 13 dates on a stadium tour to almost one million fans.

They last year also featured in an advertising campaign for mobile game Coin Master.

Victoria told Vogue Germany at the time of the gigs: “It took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says, ‘You know, I’m not doing it because things feel different now than they used to’.

“I’d rather concentrate on my family and my company.”