Ne-Yo wants to work out his marital "challenges" in private.

The 'So Sick' hitmaker's wife, Crystal Renay, accused him of being unfaithful throughout their relationship in a lengthy Instagram post on Saturday (30.07.22) and now the 42-year-old singer has broken his silence to appeal for fans to give them some space and time to address their issues, but didn't address his spouse's allegations directly.

He tweeted: “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors.

“Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

In her own social media message, Crystal - who has Shaffer, six, Roman, four, and Isabella, 13 months, with the 'Miss Independent' singer - insisted it would be "insane" for her to stay with her husband following "eight years of lies and deception".

She wrote on Instagram: "8 years. 8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them!

"To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement.

“To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t.

"I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache.(sic)"

Crystal went on to ask people to stop sending footage of Ne-Yo with other women because his antics are "no longer [her] concern" and she doesn't want to be seen as a victim.

She continued: “I ask that you all please stop sending me videos and information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern. I am not a victim.

"I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best.”

Ne-Yo - who also has Madilyn, 11, and Mason, 10, with ex-girlfriend Monyetta Shaw - got engaged to Crystal in September 2015 and they married the following February. They split briefly in 2020 but reconciled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and renewed their wedding vows earlier this year.