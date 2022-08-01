Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge took part in a high-speed sailing race on Sunday (31.07.22).

The 40-year-old royal was on board the British catamaran that beat New Zealand in a friendly 'Commonwealth Race' around the south coast of England, as part of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix.

Duchess Catherine - who is Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust, the official charity of the Great Britain SailGP team - donned a wetsuit to join Olympian Sir Ben Ainslie and the British racing team on their boat in Plymouth.

Speaking before the race, Sir Ben said: "She's a really good sailor in her own right, she has sailed with me on foiling boats as well and we're expecting a little bit of extra help."

Catherine first met Ben - who is the co-founder of the 1851 Trust, which works to inspire young people to explore science and technology through sport - in 2012, when he won his fourth gold medal at the London Olympics.

Before boarding the catamaran, Catherine met with young people who have been taking part in the Trust's activities to promote sustainability.

Although Catherine was enjoying the tour, Ben, 45 – who is married to TV presenter Georgie Thompson, 44 - joked that she was holding them up, quipping: "Come on, we've got a race to do, mate."

While the Duchess and her husband Prince William, 40, are keen racers, they are passing on the love of the sport to their children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

A source previously said: "They are very much a family of sailors now. Kate has always been a competent sailor, and William's pretty good too. They have enjoyed some wonderful time on the coast this summer sailing and showing the children how to steer and sail a boat."