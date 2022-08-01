Jennifer Garner says we all look in the mirror "too much."

The 50-year-old actress was asked for her ultimate beauty advice and explained that she always urges others to stop "obsessing" over their appearance because it doesn't do "any good" in the end.

She said: "My beauty advice is always the same: Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead. We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn’t do you any good. You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face."

The '13 Going On 30' star - who has Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with her ex-husband and fellow Hollywood star Ben Affleck - went on to warn fans of the need to be "cautious" when considering cosmetic surgery and reminded them that there is "no need" for large amounts of makeup.

She told Harper's Bazaar: "My advice is to look at the mirror less and be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face. Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything. Don’t think that you’re 37 and you need to be shooting up your face. You don’t need to wear so much makeup or have such a constant blowout."

Meanwhile, Jennifer has teamed up with haircare brand Virtue and claimed that locks are the "healthiest" they have ever been because of the proteins involved in the product.

She added: "Without a doubt, this is the healthiest my hair has been—even compared to when I was a kid and had never used a product in my life. Virtue really transformed my hair. Virtue really transformed my hair. There’s this protein in every single one of their products called Alpha Keratin 60ku that is the same protein we have in our fingernails and our hair—it’s extracted from human hair."