Sophia Grace has denied having plastic surgery,

The 19-year-old TV star - who first found fame as a child when she and cousin Rosie McClelland were invited onto 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' back in 2011, after the talk show host saw their cover of Nicki Minaj's 'Super Bass' on YouTube - was accused of having had work done on social media and made a video to insist that she has not.

In a video posted to YouTube, she said: "So someone said, ‘At first, when I saw you on social media, I thought you had plastic surgery, do you? No, I don't have any plastic surgery. I've probably answered this quite a lot of times on my Instagram and on YouTube. So no, I haven't had any plastic surgery."

The 'Little Things' hitmaker - who since finding fame on 'Ellen' aged just seven has gone on to release a series of charting singles both with her cousin and as a solo artist - went on to explain that she is "not interested" in getting lip fillers and explained that her style of make up probably led to the accusations in the first place.

She added: "I mean, I really don't think my lips look that big. Maybe I haven't underlined them as much as I usually do today. But I've never had lip fillers. I wouldn't be interested in getting lip fillers. Makeup is very powerful and obviously I look very different without makeup to what I do with it, which most people do. And yeah so that's the reason why maybe people think it is because I am quite good at makeup and I'm quite good at making my face look like maybe I have had surgery, even though I haven't."