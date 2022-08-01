Google has shut down a rumour claiming Stadia is closing down.

The tech giant has reassured users of its cloud streaming service that it's going nowhere anytime soon following the hearsay spreading online last week.

In a Twitter statement, Google said: “Stadia is not shutting down. Rest assured we’re always working on bringing more great games to the platform and Stadia Pro. Let us know if you have other questions.”

Just recently, Google addressed whether they will make it possible to remove games from libraries.

They wrote: “We have no news to share about the option to remove games from your library — we’ll take this as feedback. Let us know if you have more questions."