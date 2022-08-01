Valve has confirmed all Steam Deck orders will be fulfilled by the end of 2022.

After a series of supply chain issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the video game giant has seen production ramp up, meaning they are now on track to deliver all orders this year.

Those who have already reserved the handheld console will get their device "sooner than estimated", and even those who order now will get theirs before the year is out.

Valve tweeted: "Great news: Everyone who currently has a reservation can get their Steam Deck by the end of this year! We’ve cleared up supply chain issues, a bunch of folks got moved up to Q3, and all other reservations are now in Q4. "

In a blog post, Valve wrote: “We’re excited to announce that we’re going to be able to fulfill demand sooner than we had estimated for everyone in the reservation queue.

“Many of the supply chain shortfalls that affect Steam Deck are gradually clearing up, and we’re continuing to ramp production, so we’re able to produce more Decks faster than ever before.”

The Steam Deck boasts a 7-inch, 1280x800 touchscreen, trackpads, and analog sticks.

Valve hailed the console as “a powerful and convenient form factor that you can take wherever you go”, and it will have “the Steam games and features you love”.

Despite its small size, Valve insisted the Steam Deck can run “the latest AAA games and runs them really well”.

Users will also be able to “connect [the Steam Deck] to peripherals, throw the picture onto a big screen, and do all the other PC things you’d expect.”

It retails at $399 (£326).