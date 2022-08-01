Josie Gibson says she "doesn't wear Spanx enough."

The 37-year-old TV presenter was asked about her biggest fashion "regret" and admitted that she doesn't wear the underwear that is intended to make people appear thinner as often as she should and joked that any bikinis she has worn have not been "quite fitting."

She said: "I probably don’t wear Spanx enough and I probably wore a few bikinis in my time that were not quite fitting!"

The 'This Morning' host - who shot to fame as winner of 'Big Brother' back in 2011 - went on to explain that she hasn't always felt "confident" with her figure but urged fans that the "right outfit" can change her mood.

She told OK! Magazine: "Dress for your body. I haven’t always been body confident and I’ve always fluctuated with my weight. If you’re wearing the right clothes you can feel confident. If you pop the right outfit on, your mood automatically changes, and if you know you look good, you know you feel good. It’s lovely to look good. As soon as you put a dress on you get more confidence. I don’t feel any pressure because if I like it, hopefully other people can like it. I think I’ve got quite good taste!"

Josie added that while it is "lovely" to look good on the set of 'This Morning', she doesn't feel any "pressure" to look a certain way while presenting the ITV morning show.

She said: "It’s lovely to look good. As soon as you put a dress on you get more confidence. I don’t feel any pressure because if I like it, hopefully other people can like it. I think I’ve got quite good taste!"