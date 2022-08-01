Amazon Drive is shutting down.

The cloud service - which was launched by the tech giant back in 2011 and offers secure cloud storage, file backup, file sharing, and photo printing to Prime members - will be "no longer supported" by Amazon in order to focus on the Amazon Photos app.

In a message emailed out to Prime customers, Amazon said: "Over the last 11 years, Amazon Drive has served as a secure cloud storage service for Amazon customers to back up their files. On December 31, 2023, we will no longer support Amazon Drive to more fully focus our efforts on photos and video storage with Amazon Photos. We will continue to provide customers the ability to safely back up, share, and organize photos and videos with Amazon Photos. Step-by-step instructions for downloading your files, managing your paid subscription, and resources for additional help can be found on our FAQ page at https://www.amazon.com/b/?node=23943055011."

The email went on to advise customers that if they are struggling to download files from the cloud service they should utilise the Amazon Photos Desktop but reminded users that those who already have the app installed will not see any changes.

It continued: "Amazon Drive customers who currently have the app installed will not see a change in access or service. However, since we will no longer support bug fixes or security updates, we encourage customers to store all photo and video files on Amazon Photos Additionally, if you are having trouble downloading your files due to size limitations we recommend using the Amazon Photos Desktop app to download and save your files. To download more than 5 GB/1,000 files at a time."