Yolanda Hadid has been struggling with depression and a Lyme disease relapse.

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star has returned to Instagram following a nine months "social media detox" and admitted the loss of her beloved mother Ans van den Herik in August 2019 had taken a toll on her health.

She wrote: "Coming back from a 9 month social media hiatus, a time to reevaluate my life.

"After the loss of my mother i really struggled with depression followed by a lyme relapse….

"the emotional stress and grief strongly effected my immune system.(sic)"

And Yolanda admitted she found her "phone addiction" had been causing problems in her real life and fears it is a wider issue that is contributing to loneliness in society.

She continued: "My phone addiction didn’t help either, it started to take so much time away from being present in my life.

"Its so easy to get lost in other peoples stories while forgetting to live and love your own.

"texting is so much easier then picking up the phone and calling someone. we are all guilty of it.

"I realized that we are slowly starting to lose the art of communication and its creating a deep loneliness within us.

"remember the good old times of pagers and flip phones.

"a device to call people without the constant pressure to answer emails, texts and many hours of scrolling through social media until your eyes hurt and often left uninspired.(sic)"

The 58-year-old star hailed her social media break a "wonderful reset" but admitted she is "excited" to be back online and interacting with fans once again.

She concluded: "Anyway this has been a wonderful reset, time to break the habit of picking up my phone 50 times a day.

"Learning to focus on myself, my health journey and being present in this moment of my life.

"Time has slowed down and feels a lot calmer, more time to just sit and actually read a book, time to reconnect with people, be creative and most importantly time with my family.

"I am excited to be back and see what you’ve all been up too.(sic)"