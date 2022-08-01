Marvin Humes feels like the "luckiest man in the world" after renewing his wedding vows with wife Rochelle.

The couple originally tied the knot on 27 July, 2012, at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, and marked their 10th anniversary by reaffirming their commitment to one another in front of 75 close friends and family members at a ceremony in the grounds of Villa D'Este in Lake Como, Italy.

Speaking afterwards, Rochelle told Britain's HELLO! magazine: "Life goes by so fast, it's easy to forget to be present. This day has been a chance for us to take in what we've achieved in ten years and go: 'Wow, we did this!' "

Marvin added: "Some people marry their soulmate, some their lovers, some their best friend, I did all three with Rochelle and I am truly the luckiest man in the world,"

The former Saturdays singer wore a bespoke French lace and tulle gown by Suzanne Neville, featuring long fluted sleeves and a bespoke Helen Martin lace veil, which was hand embroidered with the words "Ten down, forever to go".

Marvin, 37, said: "Rochelle looked so incredible, she took my breath away all over again. To be stood there with my beautiful wife, my girls and my boy – my world – was a moment I'll never forget."

The couple's daughters Alaia-Mai, nine, and five-year-old Valentina were bridesmaids, while their 21-month-old son Blake donned a mini tuxedo to serve as best man.

And Rochelle, 33, admitted their kids had been the driving force behind their decision to get married again.

She said: "The girls have watched the video and seen photographs from our wedding day and Alaia, in particular, kept asking: 'Why wasn't I there? She wanted to know, 'Where was I? In your tummy?'

"'She wasn't letting it drop and that kind of spurred us on because we'd always said this was something we wanted to do."

Marvin's JLS bandmates J.B. Gill and Oritse Williams were among the guests, but fourth member Aston Merrygold was unable to make it due to his work commitments, though his fiancee, Sarah Richards attended without him.