TikTok launching music app to rival Spotify

TikTok could be launching a music streaming app.

The viral video-sharing platform - which since launching in 2016 has garnered one billion active users worldwide - is thought to be branching out in the form of a music app which would rival the likes of Spotify and Apple Music.

A new trademark application filed by parent company ByteDance describes Goods and Services as: "Application software; Application software for smart phone; Downloadable computer software applications; Downloadable smart phone application (software); Downloadable mobile applications for mobile phones and tablet computers allowing users to purchase, play, share, download music, songs, albums, lyrics, quotes, create, recommend, share his/her playlists, lyrics, quotes, take, edit and upload photographs as the cover of playlists, comment on music, songs, and albums; downloadable mobile applications for mobile phones and tablet computers allowing users to manage and share digital content, namely, music, photographs, videos; downloadable mobile applications for mobile phones and tablet computers allowing users to live stream audio and video interactive media programming in the field of entertainment, fashion, sports, and current events; downloadable mobile applications providing podcast and radio broadcast content; downloadable mobile applications with a function of karaoke."

The newly filed application - which was filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office on Sunday (31.01.22) - went on to describe the trademark request as a service that would "provide access to multimedia" and alleged that it would allow for the "transmission of digital msusic.

It added: "Providing access to multimedia content on-line; Transmission, broadcasting and reception of audio, video, still and moving images, songs, lyrics, quotes; Transmission of digital music; Transmission of sound and visual recordings over networks; Providing access to a video sharing portal; Providing on-line forums for the transmission of comments, messages and multimedia content among users; information, consultancy and advisory services relating to the aforesaid."

