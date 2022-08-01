Laura Prepon is “similar” to her character from ‘That 70s Show’.

The ‘That 90s Show’ star believes she and Donna Pinociotti are “alike” in their “personalities” but differ in other aspects.

The 42-year-old actress told US Weekly’s ‘25 Things You Don’t Know About Me’ featurette: “I’m very similar to Donna in that our personalities are alike. I’m different in that I left home when I was 15. Thank goodness she stayed in Point Place a little longer.”

Laura says the “best gift” she has ever gotten from her husband Ben Foster is their kids; four-year-old daughter Ella and a two-year-old son.

She said: “The best gift my husband has given me is our children.”

The former ‘Orange is the New Black’ star admitted the “proudest moment” of her professional life was when Alex Vause became a symbol of LGBT+ resistance.

Laura said: “The proudest moment of my career was when I saw Alex Vause on the side of a building in Warsaw, Poland, during Pride Month.”

The Screen Actor Guild Award winner divulged her typical weekend plans to the magazine, which has a big emphasis on food.

She said: “On a Saturday night, you’ll find me eating a homemade meal and watching a stand-up special with my fella.”

Laura added: “On a Sunday afternoon, you’ll find me meal-prepping for the week. I tend to go plant-based during the warmer months, so in my fridge there are currently a lot of washed veggies and Vitalite dairy-free cheese.”

This love of food has led Laura to declaring her kitchen the best place in her house to spend time, saying: “My favourite room in my house is the kitchen. To me, it’s the heartbeat of the home.”

She also shared “the best advice” snippet she had been blessed with, declaring “there is only one you, so embrace your individuality”.