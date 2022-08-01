Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter is off to Spelman College.

The 'Eternals' actress is delighted her eldest girl has landed a place at the historically black liberal arts college for women and will be relocating to Atlanta, Georgia, in the coming months.

Angelina shared a photo of 17-year-old daughter and some of her fellow students, some of whom were in Spelman shirts, and wrote on Instagram: "Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU."

The former couple's eldest son, 20-year-old Maddox studied at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, though his classes moved online and he returned to the US during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their second son, Pax, now 18, graduated last summer but is not believed to have taken up a place at college.

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old actress - who also has Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old Vivienne and Knox with her ex-husband - previously joked Zahara is a better organiser than her.

She said: "I want to give them a bit of structure. I try to make schedules at home. My daughter Zahara is better at organising things than I am."

She has also opened up about how she adopted some of her children, and how exciting and wonderful their journeys have been.

She previously said: "Each is a beautiful way of becoming family. What is important is to speak with openness about all of it and to share. 'Adoption' and 'orphanage' are positive words in our home.

"With my adopted children, I can't speak of pregnancy, but I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time. All adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world that is meeting yours."