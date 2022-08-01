Eva Longoria battled jealousy issues in her previous marriages.

The 'Desperate Housewives' star has been married three times and she's admitted jealousy was a big problem for her in the past but she now has a much more relaxed attitude after finding a secure bond with husband number three Jose Baston.

During an episode of her 'Connections with Eva Longoria' podcast, the actress explained: "I ... think jealousy takes up such an amount of energy. I remember being so jealous and like your stomach is inside out. It’s the worst feeling. Why would anybody want that feeling? ... "

She went on to point out she still has minor squabbles with her husband, but she thinks finding love later in life has helped give them both a more chilled out attitude towards their relationship.

Eva went on: " I think that's why with my second marriage – no wait, my third ... I do think that finding love at 40, I found (my husband) when I was 40 – and he was 50 – it was just like, ‘Can we just enjoy this life together?’ I mean I do yell at him for the toothbrush or something like that, still."

Her first marriage was to 'General Hospital' actor Tyler Christopher from 2002 to 2004, and Eva went on to wed basketball star Tony Parker in 2007 but the relationship ended in 2011.

After her second divorce, Eva married Jose in 2016 and they welcomed their first child together - a son named Santiago - in 2018.

The actress previously opened up about her marriage in an interview with ETOnline.com, saying: "We're always like newlyweds. Some days we feel like we've been married for 40 years and other days we feel like we've been married for two seconds - just depends on the day. We're priorities for each other, so it's pretty easy."