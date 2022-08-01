Jason Oppenheim will love Chrishell Stause "for the rest of [his] life".

The real estate agency boss enjoyed a seven-month romance with his employee last year but, like his other former partners, he believes he will always have feelings for her and he "cannot understand the concept" of animosity between ex-couples.

He said: "No relationship ever ended because anyone did anything disrespectful. Nobody has ever cheated, nothing close to the sort.

“That doesn’t mean it’s not difficult afterwards.

"But for me, it feels like if you love someone, how do you stop loving that person?

"Like Chrishell, for example. I will love her for the rest of my life. That will never change.

"To me, it’s awkward when you tell someone that you love them and then you don’t love them afterwards. That, to me, I don’t understand. I don’t think I’ve ever loved anyone and then stopped loving them. I’ve always been like that.

"I really can’t understand when people tell me they can’t stand their ex. You woke up next to that person, told that person that you loved them truly, were in love with them . . . and now you hate them? I cannot understand that concept.”

Chrishell is now dating non-binary musician G Flip, and Jason insisted there was "no awkwardness" when he hung out with the couple.

Asked if he's met the 27-year-old singer, he told Sunday Times Style magazine: “Yes, at the MTV awards. I had the chance to speak to them for a while. I really enjoyed it. I mean, it was very comfortable and it felt normal, it didn’t feel weird. There was no awkwardness.”

But the 45-year-old businessman admitted his split from Chrishell - which was rumoured to have been sparked by the 40-year-old beauty's desire to have children - was the "biggest heartbreak" of his life and he's still not over her.

He said: “I was having a rough couple of months. I’ve never gone through that for so long.

“Ah, you know. Zero regrets. I wasn’t expecting the [recovery] process to be so difficult, for sure. I don’t have any plans of having a girlfriend any time soon.”

While Jason isn't looking for love again any time soon, he thinks he will settle down eventually but he'd like both Chrishell and another of his former girlfriends, Mary Fitzgerald, to approve any prospective partners.

He said: "I could see myself married and with kids at some point, but obviously it’s not now. I also feel like I would run anyone serious by Mary and Chrishell and the others.”