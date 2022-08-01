Britney Spears has celebrated her two-month wedding anniversary with husband Sam Asghari.

The 'Toxic' pop star marked eight weeks since her "fairytale wedding" on June 9 by sharing extra pictures of the couple's big day and thanking her celebrity guests for attending - adding an extra special message to her pal Selena Gomez for the kind words she shared with the bride during the "very special" day.

Britney shared a picture of the marquee where the couple held the reception at the singer's home in Thousand Oaks, Los Angeles, and wrote: "Guys just two months ago I got married!!! Can you believe it ... This is the dance floor at my fairytale wedding before we danced."

She then went on to thank her guests for attending: "Thank you @drewbarrymore, @selenagomez, @madonna, and @parishilton for surprising me!!! Thank you to Selena for telling me all she wants is for me to be happy 3 times !!! It was a very, very, very special wedding!!!"

The 40-year-old singer also added that she's planning a trip to Disneyland celebrate, writing: "Going to Disneyland soon, my happy place!!!"

It's been an up and down year for the singer so far. She's been celebrating her freedom since the conservatorship that controlled her life for more than a decade was dissolved and was delighted to discover she was expecting a baby with Sam.

However, the couple were left devastated when the singer suffered a miscarriage. They didn't let the tragedy derail their weddings plans and went ahead with the ceremony in early June.

The couple are now starting a new life together in a new home after snapping up a mansion previously owned by Justin Bieber in Calabasas, California.

The $11.8million house is said to boast a cinema, swimming pool and even a gift-wrapping room.