Margot Robbie thinks Barbie is a role model for women.

The ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ actress will play the iconic doll in a film directed by Greta Gerwig to be released next year, with Ryan Gosling, 41, featuring as Margot’s love interest Ken.

Margot, 32, said on Sunday (31.07.22) in The Sun: “When I read the script, I genuinely thought, ‘This is one of the best scripts I have ever read’.

“I needed to be part of this story. I remember speaking with Ryan before we started shooting and we were just so excited to be part of this incredible script.

“Whatever people expect the Barbie movie to be like, they need to totally re-think it because Greta has done something special here.”

Referring to how Barbie was fitted out in a medic’s uniform for one of the toy’s ranges, she added: “And Barbie is such a role model. She was a surgeon back in the early ’70s when a tiny percentage of females were applying for medical school.”

It is expected Barbie will get a modern makeover taking into account the #MeToo movement in the hands of Greta, 38, whose last films were ‘Lady Bird’ and ‘Little Women’.

Me Too was the focus of 2019 film ‘Bombshell’, based on the sexual harassment of women working at Fox News, and which featured Margot as Kayla Pospisil.

The actress told at the time it was only while working on the film she realised what sexual harassment was.

Margot, married to film producer husband Tom Ackerley, 32, told Net A Porter: “I’m in my late twenties, I’m educated, I’m worldly, I’ve travelled, I have my own business, and I didn’t know. That’s insane.

“I didn’t know that you could say, ‘I have been sexually harassed’ without someone physically touching you.

“That you could say, ‘That’s not ok’. I had no idea.”

Margot also said she has experienced harassment but “not in Hollywood”, adding: “I struggle to find many women who haven’t experienced sexual harassment on some level.”