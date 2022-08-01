The Lionesses are set to bank millions in sponsorship, film, broadcasting, book and television deals after their history-making 2–1 Euro victory over Germany.

Adidas, Nike, Pepsi and Coke will be lining up to tie in team members including Ellen White, Beth Mead and Chloe Kelly for adverts and brand campaigns focusing on female empowerment, industry experts have predicted.

Google has already launched an ad featuring the team, but sports, drinks and car brands are also said to be top of the queue to sign up players in offers worth “millions, not thousands”.

Rakesh Dhall, media and partnerships director at digital creative agency 20ten, which works with clients such as McLaren’s F1, told the Independent: “Women’s football has hit fever pitch and a win for England on Sunday will put the rising stars of the women’s game firmly in the sponsorship spotlight.

“We will see a major push from brands to invest into women’s football…[and] selecting specific players as brand ambassadors to front campaigns and channel new marketing initiatives.

“This is not a flash in the pan... football fashion, e-sports and gaming, and traditional football sponsors such as Heineken, Pepsi, Nissan are all plotting ways to find the next female voice to supercharge their product portfolio.

“We are talking about potentially multi-year brand deals – and millions, not thousands (of pounds.)”

Some of the team are predicted to have successful careers as pundits ahead, with insiders also saying pitches are already flying for a film about the Lionesses’ Euro journey.

The endorsements could mean the players could give up the second jobs they toiled in while playing for the women’s team.

An average wage for a male Premier League player is around £60,000 a week, while female counterparts in England’s Women’s Super League is only around £30,000-a-year

Lionesses pocketed just £55,000 each for their historic Euro 2022 success - the amount Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, reportedly earns in a day.

Mr Dhall added: “The USA still leads the way in women’s football (but) the market potential in the UK is huge.

“The Premier League in the UK is already the most watched men’s league in the world and now we are seeing the women’s league rapidly increase in live viewership and broadcast figures.”