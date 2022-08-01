Grammy nominated ‘Shake Ya A**’ rapper Mystikal has been arrested on six charges including first-degree rape and strangulation.

The singer, 51, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail in his native Louisiana on Sunday morning. (31.07.22)

Sheriff Bobby Webre announced on Facebook the registered sex offender was apprehended due to an alleged sexual assault at an area hospital where the victim “sustained minor injuries”.

Mystikal, born Michael Tyler, was also charged with “simple robbery, domestic abuse battery, strangulation, false imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property”.

A shot of Tyler was shared on the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook, marked: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

The force wrote alongside the image: “According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on July 30, at approximately 11.58pm, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault.

“Detectives interviewed the victim who sustained minor injuries during the attack. Through further investigation, Michael ‘Mystikal’ Tyler was identified as a suspect.

“He was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. He is charged with First-Degree Rape, Simple Robbery, Domestic Abuse Battery – Strangulation, False Imprisonment, Simple Criminal Damage to Property. This is an ongoing investigation. Further details may be limited at this time.”

On Monday (01.08.22), TMZ reported the hip-hop star, who has daughter My'chelle, 23, and 22-year-old son Million “has yet to see a judge and no bond has been set”.

Mystikal previously spent 18 months in the Caddo Correctional Center from 2017 to 2019 for first degree rape and second-degree kidnapping, which were dismissed due to lack of evidence in 2020.

The former US army combat engineer also served 81 days in East Baton Rouge Parish Jail in 2012 on a misdemeanour charge of domestic abuse battery.

And Mystikal did six years at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center for sexual battery and extortion against his hair stylist as well as two misdemeanour counts of failing to file tax returns for 1998–’99.

The rapper is scheduled to perform September 3 at Ohio's Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland alongside rappers Too $hort and Juvenile.

He was last featured on Blush’s 2017 track ‘Cinderella’ and has not released a full record since his 2001 fifth studio album ‘Tarantula’.