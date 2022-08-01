Amber Heard has reportedly sold her California home after losing the multimillion-dollar defamation case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The ‘Aquaman’ actress, 36, is said to have made $500,000 (£408,000) profit by selling the $1.05 million (£820,000) house in Yucca Valley.

Heard allegedly bought it in 2019 through an anonymous trust, with TMZ saying it was purchased pre-pandemic.

It added values in the area have since shot up.

The news website said it had spoken to the new owner who said he had dealt with the actress’s agents on the sale rather than Heard directly.

Depp, 59, sued Heard for libel over a December 2018 op-ed article she wrote in the Washington Post, which his lawyers said implied he abused her while they were together.

She has since said she can’t afford to pay the damages awarded to the actor.

A jury ruled ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor Depp was defamed by the op-ed even though it never mentioned his name.

He was awarded $10.35million (£8.4 million) in damages.

Heard won on one count of her counter-suit, successfully arguing that Depp’s press agent defamed her by claiming her allegations were “an abuse hoax” aimed at capitalising on the #MeToo movement. The jury awarded her $2 million (£1.6 million.)

Meanwhile, unsealed court documents claimed Depp suffers erectile dysfunction.

Attorneys for Heard argued in a March 28 filing the purported medical malady may have contributed to her ex-husband’s allegedly violent behaviour.

The documents alleged: “Though Mr. Depp would rather not disclose his erectile dysfunction condition, such condition absolutely is relevant to sexual violence, including Mr Depp’s anger and use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard.”

Depp has consistently denied Heard’s allegations of rape and violence.