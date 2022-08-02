Kendall Jenner has confirmed she is again dating Devin Booker.

The model, 26, shared a video of the basketball star, 25, with her on holiday amid rumours they had reunited after reportedly split in spring.

Devin could be seen in a field as he enjoyed a vacation with the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star in a video posted on her Instagram Stories on Sunday. (31.07.22)

He was seen throwing an axe at a tree in woods, while Kendall was filmed doing ziplining and hiking.

It comes after claims last week the pair had been back together for some time.

A source told E! News: “She and Devin are fully back together. They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together.

“They moved on and it’s going really well.

“Devin was her date to her friend Lauren’s wedding over the weekend in Napa.”

Over the weekend, Kendall also posted a snap of herself in the arms of a mystery man whose head was cropped out, who turned out to be Devin.

They were also spotted celebrating Independence Day together at a party in the Hamptons.

The insider told E! she held “on to Devin’s arm the majority of the night” and “they looked really cute”.

E! News and Entertainment Tonight reported on June 22 Kendall and the NBA player ended their two-year relationship as they weren’t “on the same page” and didn’t feel “aligned”.

Kendall has previously been linked to Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, A$AP Rocky, Jordan Clarkson, Chandler Parsons, and Harry Styles.

She has been relatively secretive about her love life aside from two indiscreet make-out sessions with Anwar Hadid in June 2018 and September 2018.