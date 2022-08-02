Obi-Wan Kenobi appears to hint he may be bisexual in a new young adult ‘Star Wars’ spin-off novel.

The book ‘Padawan’ by Kiersten White, published by Disney-Lucasfilm Press, has got fans in a frenzy as they believe an ambiguous conversation about the Jedi being “curious” over kissing reveals his true sexuality.

First played by Sir Alec Guinness in the original ‘Star Wars’ films, the character has been portrayed by Ewan McGregor in the prequel trilogy and Disney+ mini-series.

Disney Books’ description of ‘Padawan’ says: “Romantic complications, startling revelations, and a looming threat to both the planet and his new friends will bring Obi-Wan face-to-face with his worst fear: that maybe he was never supposed to be a Jedi at all.”

The book sees Obi-Wan attempting to prove himself to Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn, portrayed on screen by Liam Neeson.

He speaks to another teen Casul about the idea of kissing another boy, while also discussing his Jedi beliefs.

Casul says: “Not many choices around here. I don’t think love is in my future, either, and I’m fine with that. As long as I have the Power to keep my family safe, that’s enough for me.

“Though I will admit I’ve been curious about kissing and why Audj and Zae-Brii enjoy it so much. So if you’re ever curious, too, let me know.”

The novel, published last week, goes on: “Obi-Wan blushed. ‘I will. Let you know, I mean. Not that I will do that, right now, with you. Or anyone’.

“Would he ever get to a point where kissing someone felt like anything less than a betrayal of himself and the Jedi? And if he did get to that point, who would he want to kiss? The Lenahrans were confident and charismatic, which was attractive.

“But he couldn’t imagine just... kissing any of them. Maybe he didn’t want to be with any of them but rather to be more like each of them. Or maybe he wanted to kiss all of them.”

Young fans have taken to social media to share theories the passage means Obi-Wan would be open to kissing a man.

Others believed it points to the character being asexual as he said he may not want to kiss “anyone”.

The writer has not yet commented on the conclusions readers are drawing from the book.