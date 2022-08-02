Jon Bon Jovi’s son, Jesse Bongiovi, has gotten engaged.

The Bon Jovi frontman's 27-year-old offspring - who co-founded the wine brand Hampton Water - proposed to TV producer Jesse Light at home in the celebrity hotspot of East Hampton over the weekend.

The 'Livin' On A Prayer' rocker was present with family and the celebrations continued at the swanky Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York.

The couple first there on Labor Day in 2018.

An onlooker told The New York Post's Page Six column: “The staff brought out a couple of giant magnums and everyone was clapping."

Jesse's brother Jake, 20, is dating 'Stranger Things' actress Millie Bobby Brown.

The 60-year-old music legend also has Stephanie, 29, and Romeo, 18, with wife Dorothea Hurley.

Meanwhile, Jovi previously admitted he was “scared s*******” when he became a father for the first time.

The father-of-four admitted he and his spouse had no idea what do to when they brought their baby daughter home and were left free of visitors.

Speaking in 2020, he said: “I remember coming home with Stephanie, our first, and thinking, I have a daughter? I never even had a sister.

"That was daunting. We were in unchartered territory to say the least.

"Everyone comes to the hospital to visit and they bring flowers and balloons, and they drop your bag off and the mommies lay down on the bed with the baby and then you're like, 'Oh my God. Now what?'

"And driving the first baby home, you're scared stiff, you're like, 'Everybody get away from this car! Just move away.'

"And then we came home and it was like, 'Where's the manual? How do we work this thing?' "There's just the two of us alone in the room going, 'holy s***'.

"We were so grateful that she was healthy but we were scared s********.”

But the ‘It’s My Life’ hitmaker and his wife were much more relaxed by the time their fourth child arrived.