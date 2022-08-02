Diane Warren has insisted she meant "no disrespect" towards Beyoncé after she called out a song with 24 songwriters.

The songwriter to the star's tweet was interpreted as a reference to the 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker's track 'Alien Superstar' on her recently released album 'Renaissance', as it has more than 20 songwriters credited.

Diane - who has worked with the Grammy winner herself - wrote: “How can there be 24 writers on a song?”

She swiftly followed up the post with: “This isn’t meant as shade, I’m just curious."

However, after facing the wrath of Beyoncé's Beyhive, she issued the following statement on the micro-blogging site: “Ok, I meant no disrespect to @Beyonce, who I’ve worked with and admire.

“I’m sorry for the misunderstanding.”

She went on to explain that she realises it's due to samples that there are so many songwriters.

She added: "Ok, it’s prob samples that add up the amount of writers."

Diane's Twitter drama comes after Beyoncé was forced to change an offensive word in her track 'Heated' on the album.

The 40-year-old superstar used an "ableist" slur in the 'Renaissance' song.

The lyrics included: "Sp*****’ on that ass, s*** on that ass/

Fan me quick, girl, I need my glass."

A representative for the 'Halo' hitmaker responded: "The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced