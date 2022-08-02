Bindi Irwin shared footage of her daughter Grace Warrior waving at a photo of late ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin.

The daughter of the legendary wildlife expert posted a sweet video of her 17-month-old daughter greeting a poster of her grandfather - who died aged 44 in 2006 following an encounter with a stingray - during a visit to Australia Zoo.

In the Instagram video, the 24-year-old conservationist can be heard saying: “Is he over here? Grandpa Crocodile. And he's in his construction hat!

“You love Grandpa Crocodile. Yeah, love, love! Good girl. Love for Grandpa Crocodile.”

Steve - who earnt the nickname ‘Crocodile Hunter’ throughout his career - was survived by his wife Terri, an eight-year-old Bindi and her brother, Robert, who was three at the time of his dad’s passing.

Bindi - who took over the mantle left behind by her father as a zookeeper and animal activist - has said she sees “parts” of her dad in her little girl.

She said: "I definitely see parts of dad in Grace. His determination and his inability to sit still. I think that's really special. If Dad was around, honestly, we would never see her. He would be in love. He'd just have her doing everything with him."

Bindi has her daughter with husband Chandler Powell, who recently spoke about the journey of becoming a parent.

The 25-year-old professional wakeboarder said: “There's a lot of information, opinions and advice that you get, and as a new parent you go, 'I have to follow all this,' and you feel a pressure to try and be the perfect parent, come up with the perfect routine.

Bindi added: “I think the best advice I got was the fact that you can read every baby book, you can take on board everybody's advice, but at the end of the day, you know what works for your child.”