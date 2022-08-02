Brad Pitt was left emotional after seeing his daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt showing off her impressive dancing skills.

The Hollywood legend is so proud of his and ex-wife Angelina Jolie's 16-year-old daughter after she was seen busting a move in a series of clips shared by choregrapher Hamilton Evans.

The teenager danced to Doja Cat's 'Elvis' soundtrack 'Vegas', a spin on the late King of Rock and Roll's mega-hit 'Hound Dog'.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' on the red carpet at the premiere of his latest film 'Bullet Train' at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday night (01.08.22), Brad gushed: "It brings a tear to the eye, yeah.

"I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here."

The 58-year-old actor - who also has Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, and Vivienne and Knox, 14, with fellow Oscar winner Angelina - also admitted he would love for his brood to forge their own careers.

Asked how he would feel about his kids following in their parents' showbiz footsteps, he replied: "I love when they find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish."

The 'Fight Club' star heaping praise on Shiloh comes after it was revealed that his daughter is off to Spelman College.

Angelina said she is delighted her eldest girl has landed a place at the historically black liberal arts college for women and will be relocating to Atlanta, Georgia, in the coming months.

The 'Eternals' star shared a photo of the teen and some of her fellow students, some of whom were in Spelman shirts, and wrote on Instagram: "Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU."

The former couple's eldest son, Maddox, studied at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, though his classes moved online and he returned to the US during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their second son, Pax, graduated last summer but is not believed to have taken up a place at college.

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old actress previously joked Zahara is a better organiser than her.

She said: "I want to give them a bit of structure. I try to make schedules at home. My daughter Zahara is better at organising things than I am."