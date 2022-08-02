Mandy Moore says moving on from 'This Is Us' is "daunting".

The 38-year-old actress played family matriarch Rebecca Pearson in the drama for six seasons and admitted that "nothing will ever hold the same place in my heart" as 'This Is Us'.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I love working and I feel so incredibly lucky to have had the best job in the world for the last six years. I think every creative person is definitely afraid of not working and feels like their last job is their last job. I’m dealing with some of that, thinking, oh my gosh, am I never going to work again? I have been reading stuff and thinking about what’s next, but it’s daunting. Clearly, nothing will ever hold the same place in my heart as [This Is Us]. And, quite frankly, nothing will probably mean the same thing to the world in the way that that job did."

And Many admitted she is a little heartbroken about the end of the show.

She said: "It’s strange. I drove by Paramount the other day and just had this, ugh, long sigh and a little bit of heartbreak thinking that for six years, normally would be going back to work right now at this time of year. I really miss my friends. I miss the work. We said goodbye to the Pearsons. We don’t get to hang out with them anymore. That’s such a bummer. I’m sad about that. But I’m also excited about figuring out what’s next while I try to enjoy a little bit of downtime."

However, Mandy - who is expecting her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith - is looking forward to some time off.

She said: "The great thing about job security is that for these last six years, we were pretty sure where we were spending the majority of our work lives. But it also means the machine never gets turned off, in a way. I feel like I never got to turn off even when we had our hiatus. I got to go climb a mountain or do this or do that with the little spare time that I had but then you just jump right back in. You never fully turn the burner on the stovetop off. It’s kind of nice to actually take a deep breath and be a mom and hang out while I’m getting ready to have a baby in a couple of months. I’m enjoying life and enjoying the summer."

And, after maternity leave, she is looking forward to taking on a new challenge.

She said: "You just have to follow your gut and find something that moves you, something you’re passionate about and feel challenged by, or whatever the criteria might be for you. I feel like I know it when I see it in the same way that I did on that show. I’m remaining open and excited about finding something wholly different, something that is challenging in a completely new way that I haven’t done before. I don’t quite know what that is, but it could be a series, it could be a limited series, it could be a movie, I don’t know yet. We’ll see."